LEO vs GUD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup LeÃ³n vs Guadalajara Mexican League

Mexican League is going to play their next football match and this match is set to be played between LeÃ³n (LEO) and Guadalajara (GUD). This football match is fully set to begin at 07:30 am on Tuesday 4 July 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at a mid-size Football Stadium Estadio León also known as Nou Camp. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams had played multiple head-to-head matches in their previous matches and won the heart of the fans and people. The exact information of both matches game is not available but it is shared that both teams gave their best. There are more chances of the GUD team winning as per their previous matches but nothing can be said too early. LEO can also win this upcoming match. It is confirmed that this football will be a banging match and most liked by the fans, so watch and enjoy.

LEO vs GUD (LeÃ³n vs Guadalajara) Match Details

Match: LeÃ³n vs Guadalajara

Tournament: Mexican League

Date: Tuesday, 4th July 2023

Time: 07:30 am

Venue: Estadio León

LEO vs GUD (LeÃ³n vs Guadalajara) Starting IXs

LeÃ³n (LEO) Possible Starting 11 1. Rodolfo Cota, 2. William Tesillo, 3. Stiven Barreiro, 4. Adonis Frias, 5. Osvaldo Rodriguez, 6. Angel Mena, 7. Fidel Ambriz, 8. Lucas Romero, 9. Omar Fernandez, 10. Victor Davila, 11. Jose Alvarado

Guadalajara (GUD) Possible Starting 11 1. Miguel Jimenez, 2. Gilberto Sepulveda, 3. Cristian Calderon, 4. Jesus Orozco, 5. Alan Mozo, 6. Carlos Cisneros, 7. Fernando Beltran, 8. Victor Guzman, 9. Fernando Gonzalez, 10. Ronaldo Cisneros, 11. Daniel Rios

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day climate is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This fantastic football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites. There is no player who is sufferings from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers.