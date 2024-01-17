CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
LEO vs TIG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Leon vs Tigres UANL Mexican League 2024

We have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. The La Liga EA Sports League is back with its next football match and it is going to take place between Leon (LEO) and another team UANL (TIG). This match is fixed to be played at 06:30 am on Thursday 18 January 2024 and it will be played at Montilivi, a multi-use stadium located in Girona, Catalonia, Spain. Many fans are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions to this upcoming football match. Several details are left to share about the match such as teams, players, predictions, previous gameplay performances, and many more, so keep reading.

LEO vs TIG Live Score

The Mexican League began recently and this upcoming match is the 9th match of this league. It is also the first match of both teams and also the first head-to-head match of both teams. At present, all the other teams have played at least one match both these teams Leon and UANL, going to play their first match in this tournament. Currently, no details have been revealed related to their previous match scores and no other information is coming. Both teams carry strong and active players in their teams and they will perform their best till the end of this match.

LEO vs TIG (Leon vs Tigres UANL) Match Details

Match: Leon vs Tigres UANL (LEO vs TIG)
Tournament: Mexican League 2024
Date: Thursday, 18th January 2024
Time: 06:30 AM (IST) – 01:00 AM (GMT)
LEO vs TIG Venue: Estadio Leon

LEO vs TIG (Leon vs Tigres UANL) Startinat g 11

LeÃ³n (LEO) Possible Starting 11 1.Rodolfo Cota, 2. William Tesillo, 3. Stiven Barreiro, 4. Osvaldo Rodriguez, 5. Adonis Frias, 6. Ivan Moreno, 7. Angel Mena, 8. Fidel Ambriz, 9. Gonzalo Napoli, 10. Nicolas Lopez, 11. Federico Vinas

Tigres UANL (TIG) Possible Starting 11 1.Nahuel Guzman, 2. Samir Santos, 3. Javier Aquino, 4. Jesus Angulo, 5. Guido Pizarro, 6. Rafael Carioca, 7. Juan Vigon, 8. Sebastian Cordova, 9. Fernando Gorriaran, 10. Andre-Pierre Gignac, 11. Luis Quinones

This football match will be live broadcast on Sports18 and some verified online streaming platforms. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is not easy to predict because both of the teams played well in their last. So, nothing can be said too early as well as the end of this match. Both team players are well and none of them suffer from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes this match more interesting. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

