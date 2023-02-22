LEP Vs MCI Live Score Dream11 Fantasy Football Prediction RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Odds

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. A very well-known and amazing UEFA Champions League is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between RB Leipzig vs Manchester City. Both teams are very famous and they don’t need any introduction. It is a highly anticipated match. Currently, all the fans are very keen to know about the match as they know that it will be very amazing and enjoyable. Football fans are searching for the match. Here we have more information about the LEP vs MCI match and we will share it with you in this article. So let’s continue the article.

As we all know now all the fans of football must be waiting for the match, so now fans’ wait is going to end soon as only a few hours left before the match. All the fans are ready to defeat each other in the match. The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig vs Manchester City will be played on Thursday. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

Team: RB Leipzig (LEP) vs Manchester City (MCI)

Date: 23 February 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 01:30

League: UEFA Champions League

Venue: Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)

RB Leipzig (LEP) Possible Playing 11:1. C. Nkunku, 2. T. Werner,3. D. Szoboszlai, 4. André Silva,5. W. Orbán, 6. E. Forsberg,7. B. Henrichs, 8.Dani Olmo,9. X. Schlager, 10. D. Raum, 11. J. Blaswich

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Playing 11:1. E. Haaland, 2.P. Foden,3. R. Mahrez, 4.K. De Bruyne,5. J. Álvarez, 6. Bernardo Silva, 7. İ. Gündoğan,8 J. Grealish,9. Rodri, 10. Ederson, 11. M. Akanji

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very amazing and superb and they all are ready to give their best in the match. This match is going to be played between RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on 23 February 2023, at 01:30 at Red Bull Arena (Leipzig). If we talk about the recent match result then the LEP team won 3 matches, draw 1 match and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the MCI team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match. It is very hard to say which team will win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.