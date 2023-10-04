LEP vs MCI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup RB Leipzig vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is going to play its next football match and this match is scheduled to be played between RB Leipzig (LEP) and another team Manchester City (MCI). The match will start play on Thursday 5th October 2023 at 12:30 AM and this football match is going to take place at Red Bull Arena Leipzig. Both teams have a huge number of fans from all over the world who are very excited about this match. So, we have provided complete information about this football match like reports, Previous Gameplay, Teams, Teams, players, and much more in this article.

As per the points table reports, Both teams have played one match and now going to play thier second match in this tournament. This match is the first head-to-head of both teams in this tournament and the fans are excited to enjoy this match. RB Leipzig has faced one win in the last match and this team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Machester City has also faced the same by winning the last match. This team is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. Both teams have strong players who will do thier best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy it.

LEP vs MCI (RB Leipzig vs Manchester City) Match Details

Match: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City (LEP vs MCI)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Thursday, 5th October 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

LEP vs MCI Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig

LEP vs MCI (RB Leipzig vs Manchester City) Starting 11

RB Leipzig (LEP) Possible Starting 11 1.Janis Blaswich, 2. Benjamin Henrichs, 3. Mohamed Simakan, 4. David Raum, 5. Castello Lukeba, 6. Emil Forsberg, 7. Kevin Kampl, 8. Xaver Schlager, 9. Xavi Simons, 10. Yussuf Poulsen, 11. Lois Openda