Les Jones Death Reason? Former Gloucester Mayor Les Jones Passed Away at 92 Explained!

Gloucester County is mourning the passing of its beloved former Mayor and high sheriff Les Jones who sadly passed away at the age of 92. The heartbreaking just came after Jones took his last breath. It is hard to believe that Les Jones has gone from this universe leaving his family and former colleagues devastated. He was an honorary alderman at Gloucester City Council, served as a high sheriff from 1968 to 1969, and as well as mayor from 1969 to 1970. Several tributes are pouring on many social media handles such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Keep in touch with us to know more details here.

According to the sources, the news of Les Jones’ sudden death was confirmed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed, his former colleagues and friends have been paying tributes and giving their deep condolences to Jones’ family who is going through a difficult time. The news was confirmed by the recent mayor Howard Hyman who informed the council about the news of his passing at a meeting last Thursday. During her entire service, he earned huge respect and love from his co-workers. He always appreciated other for their work and never left them in any situation.

Who Was Les Jones?

Les Jones was the former Mayor Of Gloucester who served from 1969 to 1970. Before serving as a mayor, he also served as a high sheriff for 1 year from 1968 to 1969. Well, there is no many details about his family members and wife but he had a beautiful family who was also present with him in his unfavorable times.

Councillor Andrew Gravells, who served alongside Mr Les Jones described Les as “Loyal and Well-Respect”. He told,” He was always very willing to help with advice and point out where the pitfalls were. He was respected enormously by councilors from all parties. He was a real Gloucester character in every sense of the word. He served the city council extremely well and Gloucestershire County Council. He served his constituents extremely well”.

According to recent updates, Les Jones took his last breath Monday, January 16, 2023. With this, the details of his funeral and obituary have been announced officially on the Internet. The funeral be held at noon on 7 February at Gloucester Cathedral. Still, the cause of his death has not been confirmed yet but the sources says that Jones died due to his age-related ailments.