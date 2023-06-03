Lesiba Marokana Cause of Death? Metro FM Music Compiler Lesiba Marokana Dies

It is very hard to announce that Lesiba Marokana has passed away. He was a Music compiler who is no more among his close ones and he took his breath on Thursday. Since his passing news has come on the internet as soon as this news went viral on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked. It is very painful news for his community as they lost their beloved person. Now many people are very curious to know about Lesiba Marokana and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Lesiba Marokana was a very wonderful person known by his stage name Six. He was a music compiler for Y, 5FM, and most recently Metro FM. He was very famous in the music business and freely communicate his knowledge to others around him. He was a very talented and amazing music compiler who is popular for his work at YFM, which has been a Broadcasting company with approximately 70 workers. YFm is located in South Africa. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Lesiba Marokana Cause of Death?

music compiler Lesiba Marokana is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 1 June 2023, Friday. His passing news has been declared by Metro FM on their social media post. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Lesiba Marokana was a very amazing and dedicated person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He made his career by himself and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened and broken. It is very heartbreaking news for his family as they lost their beloved person. People have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Lesiba Marokana's soul rest in peace.