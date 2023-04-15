Lesley Swick Van Ness Death? 42-year-old Former News Anchor Dies Suddenly While on Vacation

We are sharing with you the heartbreaking news of the untimely demise of a former news anchor Lesley Swick Van Ness. The anchor was a very famous television executive. She was living in Illinois, USA. She was just 42 and was fit. She was an extraordinary anchor and a commanding leader as per her colleagues. Her family is devastated by her sudden demise. Friends are saddened and shattered by her sudden loss as she went on a vacation with her family a few days back. She passed away in the mid of her beautiful vacation. Our viewers must be curious to know more about the famous news anchor. Be with us to know more.

It has been reported that Lesley Swick Van Ness was in Naples, Florida where she was vacationing with her loving family. She was perfectly fit but got ill suddenly and was admitted to the hospital there on April 6. According to NBC affiliate WGEM-TV, she died in Naples after a sudden disease. Her untimely demise has spread a wave of sadness in the media industry. She was presently working at Gray Television. She was formerly anchoring at NBC affiliate WGEM-TV for over a decade where she started as an intern. Social media posts are flooding with tributes and condolences for the family. Scroll down the page to know about her family and more of her achievements.

Lesley Swick Van Ness Death?

She was brought up in Elvaston in Hancock County. She completed her education at Hamilton High School and Illinois State. She used to reside in Morton, Illinois. She had a beautiful family of a loving husband Tom and two sons. She started her carrier as an intern at WGEM-TV in 2003 and was promoted to a weekend anchor position. With no looking back, she was named Talent Acquisition Specialist for Quincy Media in 2016. Later Quincy Media was acquired by Grey Television where she was working at present. Jennifer Dale, the vice president of recruiting at Gray Television informed about her death and in a statement told that it is a great loss to the Grey Community. The grey family poured heartful tributes and prayers for the young lady.

According to her colleagues, she was a born leader and always a celebrity in the eyes of a small community. She was a hard worker and devoted with integrity to her work. Her funeral will take place at St. John’s Anglican Parish in Quincy at 10 a.m. on Monday. In her small life, she was the best mother and wife and also was able to create an impact through her anchoring profession as per her family. Her family and loved ones are completely shattered by the profound loss. We also pay tribute to such beautiful personalities who shines as a star even after they left the world. Stay updated with us………….