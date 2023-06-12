Leslie Ogletree Cause of Death? Biker Butchie, Cleveland, Ohio, Passed Away, Obituary

There is shocking news coming out related to the death of Leslie Ogketree aka Biker Butchie passed away. His death news is rapidly circulating on the internet and social media platforms. He was a popular biker and he was a resident of Cleveland, Ohio. His sudden demise news is heartbreaking news for his family friends, and loved ones. Now, his death news is creating a buzz on the internet and raising various queries. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death and know more related to his death in this article, so read wholly and completely.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, his death news was announced by Serene Pruitt via a statement on social media. He took his last breath on Monday 12 June 2023 and he died unexpectedly. The cause of his death was not disclosed yet. His death news has saddened his family members, friends, and loved ones. It is shared that he died in a bike accident but it is not confirmed. There are various rumors flowing on the internet that defines the cause of his death about nothing has been shared by any one of his family members or loved ones related to his death cause. Scroll down and continue the article to know more about himself.

Leslie Ogletree Cause of Death?

His real name was Leslie Ogletree but he was mostly known as Butchie. He was one of the most popular bikers and was known as Butchie in the biker community. he was a resident of Ohio, Cleveland. Recently, he shared that his daughter was beaten up for no reason and this incident also gained a lot of attention when he shared a video of her daughter being beaten up. After coming out of this incident, Lesli filed a police complaint against the childcare. He reported Triple J’s Childcare and Learning Centre on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland to the police.

He was survived by his family including his beloved daughter. There are many people who are giving tributes for his death and his loved ones are expressing thier sadness for his deceased. His family members will miss him deeply with their pure heart and he will be remembered as a great biker. Many are sharing thier condolences for his demise and supporting his family during this painful time period. There is no information has been shared about his death cause and not much information is coming out.