LET vs ALA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Levante vs Deportivo Alaves La Liga 2 League

Hello football lovers, there is a piece of news coming forward that the La Liga 2 League is going to play thier next football match and this match is set to be played between two teams Levante (LET) and another team Deportivo Alaves (ALA). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am on Sunday 18 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and they are very excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams had played numerous head-to-head matches in this tournament and given their best performance in thier previous matches. Levante had played a total of 21 matches in which they faced 9 wins, 3 losses, or 9 draws, and are currently ranked in the 3rd position of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Deportivo Alaves had played 18 matches in which they faced 9 wins, 2 losses, or 7 draws and are currently ranked in the 5th position in the points table of this tournament.

LET vs ALA (Levante vs Deportivo Alaves) Match Details

Match: Levante vs Deportivo Alaves (LET vs ALA)

Tournament: La Liga 2 League

Date: Sunday, 18th June 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

LET vs ALA (Levante vs Deportivo Alaves) Starting 11

Levante (LET) Possible Starting 11 1. Joan Femenias, 2. Rober Pier, 3. Sergio Postigo, 4. Marc Pubill, 5. Alex Munoz, 6. Jose Luis-Garcia, 7. Jorge de Frutos, 8. Vicente Iborra, 9. Jonathan Montiel, 10. Mohamed Bouldini, 11. Roger Brugue

Deportivo Alaves (ALA) Possible Starting 11 1. Antonio Sivera, 2. Ruben Duarte, 3. Abdel Abqar, 4. Nahuel Tenaglia, 5. Aleksander Sedlar, 6. Antonio Moya, 7. Carlos Benavidez, 8. Jon Guridi, 9. Abde Rebbach, 10. Luis Rioja, 11. Mamadou Sylla-Diallo

According to the reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Jio TV where the fans can enjoy this match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.