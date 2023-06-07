Sports

LET vs ALB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Levante vs Albacete La Liga 2

12 hours ago
Hello football lovers, La Liga 2 League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between Levante (LET) and Albacete (ALB). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am on Thursday 8 June 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

LET vs ALB Live Score

This upcoming match is the sixth head-to-head match of both teams. In the previous matches, Levante had played a total of 21 matches in which they faced nine wins, three losses, or nine draws and are currently ranked in the 3rd place of the points table. On the other side, Albacete had played 18 matches in which they faced six wins, five losses, or seven draws and are currently ranked in 10th place in this tournament. Both teams have strong players who will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming match.

LET vs ALB (Levante vs Albacete) Match Details

Match: Levante vs Albacete
Tournament: La Liga 2
Date: Thursday, 8th June 2023
Time: 12:30
Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

LET vs ALB (Levante vs Albacete) Starting 11

Levante (LET) Possible Starting 11

1.Daniel Cardenas, 2. Rober Pier, 3. Sergio Postigo, 4. Marc Pubill, 5. Alex Munoz, 6. Jose Luis-Garcia, 7. Vicente Iborra, 8. Charly Musonda, 9. Roberto Soldado, 10. Mohamed Bouldini, 11. Jonathan Montiel

Albacete (ALB) Possible Starting 11

1.Bernabe Barragan, 2. Cristian Glauder, 3. Juan Maria Alcedo Serrano, 4. Mohamed Djetei, 5. Carlos Isaac, 6. Riki Rodriguez, 7. Lander Olaetxea, 8. Maikel Mesa, 9. Higinio Marin, 10. Juanma Garcia, 11. Manu Fuster

As per the exclusive reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Jio TV where Indian footballer lovers can enjoy this match. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

