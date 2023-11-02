Headline

Lettie Lebogang Cause of Death? Popular South African ‘DiepCity’ Actress and Comedian, Passed Away

1 hour ago
by Ricky Maurya

The entertainment world is in shock after the tragic death of South African comedian and actress Lettie Lebogang. She was well-known for her role on the popular TV show ‘DiepCity’. Lettie passed away on the 1st of November 2023, leaving fans and colleagues in shock. This article is dedicated to Lettie and her career, talking about her accomplishments and how she changed the industry. Lebohang Lebogang was born on the 15th of June, 1985 in Johannesburg. She started as a stand-up comedian and quickly made a name for herself with her funny jokes and funny stories.

Lettie Lebogang Cause of Death?

She won lots of awards and recognition for her comedy, like the Savanna Comics’ Choice Award for 2018. She also got into acting and got a role in a popular South African show called DiepCity, which came out in 2021. She was cast as Khelina, who was a smart and sassy woman who ran a hair salon in the show. She charmed viewers with her amazing performance and personality. Lebohang and her husband Thabo Mpyana had two kids Lerato & Lethabo and they lived in Sandton. Lebogang liked to cook, read, and spend time with her family.

Lettie Lebogang Cause of Death?

 Lettie Lebogang passed away peacefully at her residence on the 1st of November, 2023, in the presence of her family and close friends. The cause of her death has yet to be confirmed. According to her family, Lettie had been struggling with health issues for quite some time. Her family, friends, co-workers, and fans mourned her passing on social media and various other platforms. Lettie’s fans, co-actors, and comedians shared their condolences and fond memories of her work on social media. Following the news of her death, fans, friends, and co-actors flooded social media with heartfelt messages. These messages reflect the impact Lettie had on her loved ones and the legacy she left behind.

The sudden passing of actress and comedian Lettie Lebogang has left a huge hole in South Africa’s entertainment landscape. Lebogang’s talents as an actress and a comedian, as evidenced by her role in ‘DiepCity’, brought joy and laughter to millions of people around the world. As fans and industry colleagues mourn the passing of this remarkable artist, her life and work will be remembered for their contributions to the entertainment industry. Lettie’s funeral was held on Sunday, November 4, at Grace Bible Church, Soweto. Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Lettie and celebrate the life she lived. Her coffin was draped with the South African flag and DiepCity poster.

