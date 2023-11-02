Lettie Lebogang Cause of Death? Popular South African ‘DiepCity’ Actress and Comedian, Passed Away

The entertainment world is in shock after the tragic death of South African comedian and actress Lettie Lebogang. She was well-known for her role on the popular TV show ‘DiepCity’. Lettie passed away on the 1st of November 2023, leaving fans and colleagues in shock. This article is dedicated to Lettie and her career, talking about her accomplishments and how she changed the industry. Lebohang Lebogang was born on the 15th of June, 1985 in Johannesburg. She started as a stand-up comedian and quickly made a name for herself with her funny jokes and funny stories.

She won lots of awards and recognition for her comedy, like the Savanna Comics’ Choice Award for 2018. She also got into acting and got a role in a popular South African show called DiepCity, which came out in 2021. She was cast as Khelina, who was a smart and sassy woman who ran a hair salon in the show. She charmed viewers with her amazing performance and personality. Lebohang and her husband Thabo Mpyana had two kids Lerato & Lethabo and they lived in Sandton. Lebogang liked to cook, read, and spend time with her family.

Lettie Lebogang Cause of Death?