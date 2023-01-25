LEV vs BOC Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips Lineup

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. A very famous Bundesliga league is all set for the football match. This match is going to be played between Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum. This match is a highly anticipated match as all the lovers of the match have been waiting for the match. Because they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Both teams’ players are very talented and outstanding and they don’t want to lose any chances to win the match. Here we have more information about the LEV vs BOC match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the players are also ready to show their best moves in the playground. If you want to watch the match then you can book the ticket on the website. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they will give their best to entertain their fans. The Bundesliga match between Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum will be played at BayArena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no possibility of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details the match. Scroll down the page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Bundesliga

Team: Leverkusen (LEV) vs VfL Bochum (BOC)

Day: Thursday

Date: 26th January 2023

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: BayArena

Leverkusen (LEV) Possible Playing 11:1.Lukas Hradecky, 2. Jonathan Tah, 3. Edmond Tapsoba, 4. Jeremie Frimpong, 5. Piero Hincapie, 6. Kerem Demirbay, 7. Exequiel Palacios, 8. Charles Aranguiz, 9. Robert Andrich, 10. Moussa Diaby, 11. Patrik Schick

VfL Bochum (BOC) Possible Playing 11:1.Manuel Riemann, 2. Cristian Gamboa, 3. Konstantinos Stafylidis, 4. Erhan Masovic, 5. Dominique Heintz, 6. Takuma Asano, 7. Gerrit Holtmann, 8. Anthony Losilla, 9. Jacek Goralski, 10. Kevin Stoger, 11. Simon Zoller

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they will give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum on 26th January 2023 from 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT) at BayArena. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match result that which team will have more chances to win the match. The LEV team won 4 matches and lost 1 match and the BOC team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches. The LEV team has more chances to win the match.