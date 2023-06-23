Lewis Buchan Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Controversy Allegations Explained!

In this article, we are going to discuss in detail the Controversy Allegations of Lewis Buchan. Yes, you heard right he is currently targeted by the audience ever since his controversy caught the hot topic of social media. He is currently gathering a lot of attention and popularity on Internet sites or social media platforms. There are lots of questions arriving about the controversy which brought him into the news. He getting attention after coming out of a video and this video is currently running in the trends of the internet. Let us continue this article and know every single piece of information related to him and the controversy.

First, let’s know more about himself. He is one of the most popular Youtubers and is also known as an Internet personality. He shares videos online that are most liked by people and his fans so it is obvious for people to show their interest in her viral video. His video went viral overnight and gained a lot of attention in a short time period. However, he is quite popular on Youtube and has more than 200 thousand subscribers on his Youtube channel. He shares videos on reactions and many like to watch his content. he is also a popular social media personality and has many followers on his accounts.

Lewis Buchan Video Goes Viral

As per the exclusive news and reports, he won the hearts of his fans. Due to his increasing fan following and popularity people are hitting the search engine to know more about his personal life. However, this time he is getting attention due to the controversy created by his video. He was exposed for grooming a minor in this video. It is shared that he was well aware that the girl was a teen and that his actions could cost him his freedom. he didn’t share any reply related to the controversy over grooming a 15-year-old girl. It is confirmed that he was involved in grooming a minor.

He is famous for his sarcastic and humorous comments. He has a large number of fans on his Instagram account @lewisbuchan. He was also seen with many popular internet personalities and attended various events or shows. He is a youtube and his prime work is to post videos and give updates of his daily life on Youtube. It is not the first time that he went viral but this time the content of the video is quite controversial in the eye of people. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles.