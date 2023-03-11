Lewis Largent Death Reason: MTV ‘120 Minutes’ VJ and KROQ Music Director Dies At 58:- Here we are sharing the sad and shocking news that former DJ Lewis Largent has passed away. He was an Influential MTV ‘120 Minutes’ VJ and KROQ DJ. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 58 on Monday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news spread on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that their favorite person will leave the world like this. Here we have more information about Lewis Largent, so let’s continue the article.

Lewis Largent was a very renowned Dj on KROQ. He was well-known to Millions in the 1980s and 90s as an alternative-music MTV VJ and DJ on KROQ. In 1992 he left the station to accept a position as vice president of music programming at MTV, where he began anchoring “120 Minutes”. That show is a 1990s Sunday night tradition on the channel. Later in 1995 he finally left the program but continue in his programming post until 1999. He was a very kind and hardworking person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

A very renowned DJ on KROQ Lewis Largent is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 58 on 20 February 2023, Monday. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died after a long illness. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Lewis Largent was a citizen of Southern California. His amazing skills in music impressed the station's general manager and his manager gave him an internship that eventually led to a full-time position in 1985. He was a very talented person who earned huge respect throughout his entire career and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out on social media many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media.