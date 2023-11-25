Lexington Accident: Road Back Open After Single-car Crash, CCTV Video Footage

New Circle Road in the inner loop of Lexington, Kentucky has reopened after an early morning accident. The accident caused a temporary road closure, but it has since been cleared and reopened. The Kentucky Department of Transportation (KYDOT) has determined that the accident was an isolated incident and that the road is safe to drive again. KYDOT has taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety of motorists involved in the accident and to minimize any potential traffic issues. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and to follow all posted instructions and detours as they drive through the area.

The crash occurred early in the morning, around 4 a.m. on Friday. It took place on New Circle Road, right before reaching Tates Creek Road. The crash involved single vehicles, a sedan, and an SUV, both of which sustained significant damage. According to eyewitnesses, the sedan appeared to have crossed over into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the SUV. The impact caused both vehicles to spin out of control and come to a halt on opposite sides of the road. Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, and both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Road Back Open After Single-car Crash