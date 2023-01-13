Leyla Salyamova Death Reason? Russian High Diving Champion Passed Away at 23

The news of the national-level diving champion has shocked the entire community who learnt her unfortunate details of her. Yes, Russian national diving champion, Leyla Salyamova reportedly passed away at the age of 23. Unfortunately, the news of her sudden passing was confirmed on Friday morning, January 13, 2023. Many sources are confirming the passing of the champion and revealing the cause of her death which has been disclosed. Since the news of the diver was confirmed, many sources are trying to collect more information and want to know the exact cause of her death. Keep reading this article to get more updates.

According to the sources, the news of her unfortunate death was confirmed by the President Of The Russian Diving Federation, Stanislav Druzhinin. Along with this, he also disclosed the cause of her sudden death. According to the statement released by the Federation’s President, national diving champion Leyla Salyamova died after suffering a horrific car accident on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Druzhinin said,” Our athlete Leyla Salyamova died in a car accident on Thursday. For us, this is shocking news. She is 23 years old, and I can’t imagine what horror her parents and relatives are now experiencing. I express my condolences to all of them”.

Leyla Salyamova Death Reason?

The details of the incident were shared by Telegram Channel 112, the accident happened in Karelia, a region in northwest Russia, bordering Finland. Basically, the incident happened on the Sortavala federal highway when a Mitsubishi and Volkswagen collided head-on the road. Since the news of her death was confirmed, many people are taking their social media handles to pay her tributes.

A Twitter user wrote,” Leyla Salyamova was killed in a car crash on Thursday, according to officials Russian women’s high diving star Leyla Salyamova has died at the age of 23 after being involved in a car crash in Karelia. Salyamova, who was Russian high diving champion in 2021, was traveling in”. Another tweet reads,” 2021 Russian high jump champion Leyla Salyamova (23 years old) died in a car accident, RIA Novosti reported to the Ministry of Sports of Tatarstan”.

She won the national high diving championships in Russia in 2021. He was in the Mitsubishi when the incident took place. Both, the driver and an athlete died at the scene. While the other car’s passengers were hospitalized. Now, the entire family is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. Leyla Salyamova will be always remembered by her family members.