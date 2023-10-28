Headline

Li Keqiang Death Reason? Former Chinese Premier Passed Away at the age of 68

13 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

It is very sad to share that Li Keqiang passed away at the age of 68 years and his death news is making headlines on the news channels. He was a Chinese economist and politician whose death news is rapidly circulating over various social media pages. He served as the premier of the People’s Republic of China from 2013 to 2023 and he stepped down just nine months ago. His death news is shocking news for the family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones who are expressing their sadness for his loss. Let’s know what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more about him in this article, so read completely.

Li Keqiang Death Reason

His death news shocked many in China and it spread like wildfire on the internet. His unexpected death news is making headlines on the news channels. He took his last breath on 27 October 2023 in Shanghai, China and he was 68 years old at the time of his passing. He died after a sudden heart attack. Yes, he died of a heart attack but all the details about the circumstances surrounding his death are not revealed yet. We have mentioned all the available details above in this article. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about his passing.

Li Keqiang Death Reason?

Li Keqiang was born on 1 July 1995 in Hefei, Anhui, China and his life extended to 27 October 2023. He was a member of the Chinese Communist Party from 1974 to 2023. He graduated from Hefei No. 8 Senior High School and then, studied at Peking University where he received the degree of Master of Economics and a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics in 1995. If we talk about his personal life, he was married to Cheng Hong in 1983 and the couple share a child. He died less than a year after stepping down from his post as the country’s second-highest-ranking leader. Keep continuing your reading.

He was a Chinese economist and politician who served as the People’s Republican of China and also served from 2013 to 2023 as the second-ranked member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He played an important role in the “fifth generation of Chinese leadership” along with Xi Jinping. Now, his death news is heartbreaking news for his family and the community who are mourning his loss. Social media is full of tributes and many politicians are mourning his death. He died of a sudden heart attack and we have shared all the details above in this article. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best rhino sex pills reviews
cbd oil for anxiety study
how do male enhancement rings work
how to get a golden retriever to lose weight
side effects of oxyelite pro diet pill
30 day protein diet for weight loss
botanical gardens cbd gummies review
pediatric blood pressure medication to address adhd
metropro low blood pressure pills
what do the viagra pills look like
list of common medications for high blood pressure
what to do if you take blood pressure medication twice
are cbd gummies legal in nyc
best cbd oil pure for pain management
lishou diet pills uk
first line medication for elevated blood pressure
lean start keto pill
engage x male enhancement support
vegan cbd for anxiety
wells cbd gummies review
can you get cbd gummies on prescription
blood pressure medications used for anxiety
keto coconut oil gummy bears
v3 diet pill v3 diet pills for sale
whats the best diet pill
v3 plus diet pill reviews
truth cbd gummies for pennis growth
cbd oil infused gummies
how long to cure premature ejaculation
pros and cons of alli diet pill
are the effects of male enhancement pills permanent
flush the fat diet pills reviews
cbd gummies making me tired
which erectile dysfunction drug works best with diabetes
how to reverse high blood pressure without medication
ed pills from gnc
cold flu medication high blood pressure
clinical cbd gummies near me
diet pills konjac root
viagra and creatine supplement
which is better viagra or spray
cbd for generalised anxiety disorder
meal plan to lower cholesterol and lose weight
genius diet pills side effects
what makes it hard to lose weight
what to do before a workout to lose weight
goldreallas male enhancement reviews
cbd oil for tooth extraction pain
cbd gummies greenville sc
silybum for premature ejaculation
do hemp gummies have cbd
penis enlargement cost in india
diet pills effect on cellular respiration
gnc mega male enhancement
cbd serum for pain
does effexor cause low sex drive
stopped birth control no sex drive
what do male enhancement pills look like
penis enlargement banner
premature ejaculation treatment home remedies
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
turmeric for penis enlargement
kingsnake penis enlargement
does covid vaccine enlarge penis
does prozac make your sex drive low
biotech pro male enhancement pills
resent girlfriend sex drive
do men really have strong sex drives
dementia and erectile dysfunction
what to eat or drink for erectile dysfunction
sex drive over 40
vigrx plus vs vigfx
best supplements to boost male libido
mariana cordoba premature ejaculation
does sexual performance anxiety go away
ros cbd oil for pain
high blood pressure drug recall list
medication of high blood pressure
blood pressure medication with water pill
cbd for pain review
diet pills women cartoon
a group high blood pressure medication list
just cbd gummies quantity
vigrx plus discount code
prime nature cbd gummies
best male enhancement product in india
i take 300 a day cbd for anxiety
how quick does cbd calm anxiety
domin xt male enhancement
round pink blood pressure pill
mr peeps male enhancement products
difference between cbd oil and hemp oil for anxiety
most expensive high blood pressure medication
cbd oil for bi polar anxiety depression
cbd and sleep deprivation
How To Use Cbd Oil For Pain And Anxiety
Best Cbd Pet Tincture For Pain Review
Hemp Bombs Cbd Gummies 75 Mg Review
Cbd Oil Benefits For Depression
What Strength Cbd Topical For Pain
Quit Smoking With Cbd Gummies
Can You Take 2 Cbd Gummies At The Same Time
Cbd Gummies 1200
Cbd Products Are Legal
Benefits Of Edible Cbd Oil
Cbd Gummies Vs Delta 8 Gummies
Is Cbd Gummies Dectable
How Much Cbd Oild Should I Be Taking For Anxiety
Stop Smoking Gummies Cbd
Revive 365 Cbd Gummies Cost
Is Cbd Oil Spray Good For Sleeping
Individual Cbd Gummy
Cbd Gummies For Anxiety And Insomnia
Cbd Effect Rem Sleep
Cbd Product For Pain