Li Keqiang passed away at the age of 68 years. He was a Chinese economist and politician who served as the premier of the People's Republic of China from 2013 to 2023 and he stepped down just nine months ago.

He took his last breath on 27 October 2023 in Shanghai, China and he was 68 years old at the time of his passing. He died after a sudden heart attack.

Li Keqiang was born on 1 July 1995 in Hefei, Anhui, China and his life extended to 27 October 2023. He was a member of the Chinese Communist Party from 1974 to 2023. He graduated from Hefei No. 8 Senior High School and then, studied at Peking University where he received the degree of Master of Economics and a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics in 1995. He was married to Cheng Hong in 1983 and the couple share a child. He died less than a year after stepping down from his post as the country's second-highest-ranking leader.

He was a Chinese economist and politician who served as the People's Republican of China and also served from 2013 to 2023 as the second-ranked member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He played an important role in the "fifth generation of Chinese leadership" along with Xi Jinping.