LIB vs EGU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Libya vs Equatorial Guinea AFCON Qualifiers

Hello football lovers, we are back with amazing news that the AFCON Qualifiers League is going to play thier next match. This match is fully set to play between Libya (LIB) and Equatorial Guinea (EGU) and it will begin at 12:30 am on Thursday 7 September 2023. Lots of fans are waiting to watch and enjoy this match and it is said that this match will be fully enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. This match will take place at the Martyrs of February Stadium. Here, we are going to discuss all the details about this match in this article, so read continuously and completely.

It is shared that this upcoming football match is the sixth head-to-head match of this tournament. The previous matches of both teams were superb and most liked by the fans and the viewers. If we talk about the points table of this tournament then it is not confirmed but it is confirmed that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players in thier teams who will give thier best to win which makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

LIB vs. EGU (Libya vs. Equatorial Guinea) Match Details

Match: Libya vs Equatorial Guinea (LIB vs EGU)

Tournament: AFCON Qualifiers

Date: Thursday, 7th September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

LIB vs EGU Venue: Martyrs of February Stadium

LIB vs EGU (Libya vs Equatorial Guinea) Starting at 11

Libya (LIB) Possible Starting 11 1.Ayman Altihar, 2. Muayid Jaddour, 3. Fadel Salama, 4. Hamza Al Maqsi, 5. Taha Khalil, 6. Omar Al-Khouja, 7. Mahmoud Al Shilw, 8. Al Musrati, 9. Osamah Al Sureet, 10. Nour aldin Al Qulaib, 11. Mohammad Ayyad

Equatorial Guinea (EGU) Possible Starting 11 1.Jesus Owono, 2. Basilio Ndong, 3. Luis Enrique-Nsue, 4. Jose Elo, 5. Néstor Senra, 6. Frederic Bikoro, 7. Alex Balboa, 8. Javier Boho, 9. Jes�s Nguema, 10. Iban Salvador, 11. Josette Miranda

As per the exclusive sources, this match is set to live telecast on Fancode and the fans can easily enjoy it. Presently, no player has had any major or minor injury before this match and all are so excited to give their best in this upcoming match. The weather is also clean and awesome on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day. Lots of people and fans are waiting for this match and they will support their favorite players by cheering during the match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles on sports.