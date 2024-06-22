Why Does Your Life and Health Insurance Coverage Need to Change With Each Stage of Life?

It is true that completing life’s milestones brings us joy but they also come with new duties and financial commitments. As you progress through life, the coverage that was once adequate may become insufficient. One can understand that life and health insurance coverage requirements vary depending on the life stage one is in. Hence, as your demands and needs change over each phase, so should your life and health insurance coverage. Choosing the proper health and best life insurance policy for you requires a different approach at different phases of your life. Continue reading to learn how to increase the coverage as you progress through life’s stages.

Life Insurance Coverage Requirements for Different Stages

18 to 25 years: At this age, you may not see the need for life insurance or believe it is too early to purchase one. It is natural to think this way at this age, as there aren’t many responsibilities or health difficulties. Purchasing the best life insurance policy at a young age, on the other hand, is less expensive. Insurance firms give discounted premiums to young people that you can take advantage of.

Type of coverage: A term insurance plan will be beneficial to you from a young age. These pure life insurance plans come with no risk. Your nominee will get the amount in case of your unfortunate demise. With a term insurance plan, you also get the option to increase the coverage.

25–35 years: Most of us by this age are moving ahead with a new chapter in our life whether it is marriage or having a child. At this stage, you may also be responsible for caring for your retired parents or siblings. At this point, life insurance becomes critical to ensure your family’s continued well-being.

Type of coverage: Purchasing the best life insurance policy before the age of 40 can help you build a corpus to meet your growing needs. During this stage of life, a Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP), often known as a wealth creation plan, is effective. These plans provide both life coverage and investment profits. The insurer invests a percentage of your premium in debt and equity funds, depending on your risk tolerance. You receive a portion of the profits as fund units according to the premium you pay. Long-term investors can earn significant returns from ULIPs.

35-50 years: During this stage, you may be responsible for funding your children’s school or marriage, repaying a car or house loan, or covering the costs of your parents’ healthcare, among other things. Furthermore, an unanticipated serious illness can present further financial concerns.

Type of coverage: A ULIP would also be appropriate in this situation. Under ULIP, one gets the option to add a waiver of premium benefit that writes off future premium payments on permanent total dismemberment or death caused by an accident.

50 years and older: At this age, you may intend to retire and enjoy your golden years in leisure and financial stability. You may also be required to pay for your own or your spouse’s medical expenses. As a result, your best life insurance policy must provide you with a consistent source of income throughout your life.

Type of coverage: During this period, a retirement or savings plan will meet your needs. Such plans protect your investment and give regular rewards to help you manage your money.

Health Insurance Coverage Requirements for Different Stages

Everyone now needs to get health insurance. Lifestyle diseases and the ever-increasing expense of healthcare services have made health insurance mandatory for everyone. Health insurance not only covers practically all healthcare expenses incurred during a medical emergency, but it also allows the policyholder to receive regular health check-ups and income tax benefits. As your health condition changes over time, so will your health insurance needs. For example, a young individual who is generally fit and healthy requires less health insurance coverage than an elderly person who is more susceptible to diseases and infections.

In your 20s: Young and single individuals in their early 20s are typically in good health and have few responsibilities. That is why a larger sum of health insurance policy is not required at this time. Hence, you can acquire a good health insurance policy with a coverage limit of roughly ₹2-5 lakhs. Paying expensive premiums for a health plan makes little sense at this period of life because you are either unemployed or have only recently begun your profession.

When you are in your late twenties or 30s: When you enter this stage of life, you will be overwhelmed with duties. During this time of your life, you may be married or have begun to arrange your wedding. You might even be considering having a child in the future. Keeping in mind the amount of dependents and duties you have, you will need to increase your health insurance coverage throughout this period. This is also a time when you may be under a lot of stress as you balance your career and personal lives. Ideally, you should select for a health insurance cover of ₹10-15 lakhs during this stage. At this stage of your life, you should undergo regular medical check-ups to determine whether you have any pre-existing disorders. Type II diabetes, hypertension, and other lifestyle disorders are very common at this age. You might choose a family floater health insurance coverage. It will give complete medical coverage for you, your spouse, and any children you may have. If you plan to have a child, you should choose a health insurance plan that includes maternity and newborn coverage.

In your forties and fifties: When you reach your forties, your obligations are at its peak but your health begins to decline. When you reach this stage of your life, you should also begin to plan for retirement. You should ensure that any illness or accident you encounter has no negative impact on your children’s education or financial future. As a result, you should reduce your financial risks and be more prepared for adversity. During this stage of your life, you should choose more comprehensive health coverage. You should also include riders like critical illness, hospital cash, and personal accident coverage.

So we’re saying:

Your financial demands and obligations are likely to alter over time. To receive the support you need, do not hesitate to increase your coverage as your insurance needs change during your life.