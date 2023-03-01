Linda Kasabian Death Reason? Former Manson Family Member Passed Away at 73

Recently the news has come on the internet that Linda Kasabian has passed away. She was a member of Charles Manson who worked as a star witness for the prosecution in the famed Manson Family murder trial in 1970. She is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 73 on Tuesday. Recently her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Now her family, friends and well-wishers mourning her death. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Linda Kasabian Death Reason?

Linda Kasabian was an American lady known for being a fellow of the Manson Family, a cult led by Charles Manson in the late 1960s early 1070s California. She had taken a part in the mayhem committed by Manson and his supporters which resulted in the death of seven people. She finished up being given an exemption in exchange for becoming a key prosecution witness in the trial. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so plaese read the complete article.

Monson was a charismatic ex-criminal, who made a group of runways and outcasts including Kasabian and set up a makeshift commune at a defunct film farm northwest of Los Angeles. Monson died in prison in 2017. As far as we know, Linda won born on 21 June 1949 in Biddeford, Maine United States. She was the daughter of Rosaire Drouin and Joyce Taylor. When Linda Kasabian's passing news came on the internet and as soon many people are very shocked by her death. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences for her passing news and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms.