Linda Sarsour Arrested? Dozens Arrested in Capitol Rotunda at anti-Israel rally led

21 seconds ago
by Bhawna Yadav

Linda Sarsour is a very well-known and popular American political activist. The recent details are coming that Linda Sarsour has been arrested. The arrest news of Linda Sarsour has gone viral on the web. Currently, her name is circulating over the internet and catching a lot of attention from the viewers. As per the sources, the Palestinian-American political activist was arrested, as she was involved in the anti-Isreal rally in the Capitol Rotunda. The arrest rumors of Linda Sarsour are spreading like waves over the web. This article will help to learn about Linda Sarsour’s recent viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Linda Sarsour Arrested

Before talking about her arrest news let’s take a look at her profile. As we earlier mentioned Linda Sarsour is a very well-known American activist. Further, she is also a co-chair of the 2017 Women’s March 2017 Day Without a Woman and the 2019 Women’s March. Not only this, Linda Sarsour is also a former executive director of the Arab American Association of New York. She gained attention for defending police surveillance of American Muslims. She is known for becoming a part of other civil rights issues. Many political groups disagreed with her views and decisions. read more in the next section.

Linda Sarsour Arrested?

Currently, her news has gone viral on the web. She stuck into social media controversy. As per the sources, she was arrested for a serious case. The American activist Linda Sarsour was found guilty of leading a gang. A gang organized a rally in the historic venue. In this case, there are over 60 anti-Israel protesters were arrested. The incident happened on Tuesday. After that, the news spread that Linda Sarsour was also one of them who were arrested by the authorities. The video is mostly shared on Twitter. A video is shared by a user about Linda Sarsour’s arrest.

The shade video’s caption revealed that Linda Sarsour was arrested for directing at the Capitol today. Moreover, the media has not confirmed the same. This creates doubt in people’s minds. Now, the people are also wondering what changes she is feeling. It is supposed that Linda Sarsour was taken into custody on Tuesday. She has been charged for allegedly directing the actual insurgency at the capitol. The news of the rally has gone viral on the web, as many protestors were arrested for being involved in the anti-Israel rally. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.

