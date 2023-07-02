Lindner Aka Joesthetics Death Cause: What Happened To Bodybuilder?

It is very saddened to share that Jo Lindner aka Joesthetics passed away at the age of 30 years and his death news is rapidly circulating on the internet. he was most popular for his bodybuilding maintenance and also has a large number of fans around the world. His death news broke the heart of his family member and loved ones who are now expressing their sadness for his demise. His death left devastated his fans and loved ones. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more information related to his demise in this article.

Lindner Aka Joesthetics Death Cause

His death news was announced and confirmed by his girlfriend, Nicha. She shared his death news on Instagram and now his death news is making the headlines on the internet. She also revealed that he died from an aneurysm earlier this week and he was 30 years old at the time of his demise. He took his last breath on Friday 30 July 2023 and his partner also shared that he was feeling in his neck for the last three of his demise. Lots of people are sharing their condolence for his demise and supporting his family during this painful time period.

His real name was Lo Lindner but he was mostly known as Joesthetics on his social media accounts. He was a German fitness influencer and bodybuilder, most popular for his dedication and physique. He was born on 14 January 1993 in German. He was a passionate fitness athlete, YouTuber, brand ambassador, internet personality, fitness model, and social media influencer. Let us know about his personal life, he was in a relationship with Nicha the couple shared multiple pictures together on their social media pages.

His passing news left the community devasted and lots of his loved ones are expressing their sorrows. His death news also shared by fellow bodybuilder Noel Dezyel confirmed the tragic news through an Instagram post. There is no information has been shared about his obituary and funeral. Social media is flooded with tributes for him and his fitness community is also expressing their sorrows for his demise. If we talk about the aneurysm, it is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall, usually where it branches. We will update you after getting more news related to his final rites and mention it in our article.