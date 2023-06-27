Lindsay Lohan Expecting a Baby Boy With Hubby Bader Shammas Images and Photos

Recently, it is shared that Lindsay Lohan is expecting a baby boy with her husband Bader Shammas. She is getting so much attention recently and nowadays. She is an American actress and singer who has a large number of fans around the world. She is also an active user of social media and carries lots of people on her fans list on social media accounts. She shared about the gender of her upcoming baby and this news is creating a storm on the internet. Let us continue this article and know more about the matter and also talk more related to herself.

As per the exclusive sources and information, she talks about the gender of her child and she is thinking of her first child with her husband Bader Shammas will be a boy. It is indicated by the reports that they are having a boy and this news is running on various social media pages. Her mother, Dina will actually be by her side in Dubai for the birth and some of her siblings or relatives will also be there around the same time as the birth to meet their new nephew.

Lindsay Lohan Expecting a Baby Boy With Hubby

Lindsay Dee Lohan is her complete name and she is most famous for her acting around the world. She was born on 2 July 1986 in New York City, United States and she is currently 36 years old. She is known as an American actress and singer. If we talk about her personal life, she got married to Bader Shammas in 2022 and now going to bear a baby. Recently, she shared that she is expecting her first baby boy with her partner and this news is now this news is going viral.

As per the sources, she shared a statement with fans back in March that she and her husband were expecting their first child. She said in the statement that "she feels great and she is thrilled." Meanwhile, she confirmed that she is pregnant and going to bear a baby soon.