Lindsay Marie Harris Cause of Death? Portrait Seized From Rex Heuermann’s House Resembles slain Nevada Prostitute

A disturbing portrait of a woman seized from the alleged Giglo Beach serial killer’s residence apparently bears an eerie resemblance to a slain Las Vegas woman, whose severed legs were found in Illinois days after her disappearance in 2005. Rex Heuermann was arrested from his office on July 13 on charges related to the murders of four s*x workers, whose bodies were found on an isolated Long Island beach in December 2010. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Harris was only 21 years old when she moved to Las Vegas in 2003 with her boyfriend, who she met in New York, according to review Journal. She was reported missing in May 2005. after she vanished from her home in Henderson. She was last seen at a local bank, making a deposit. Her rental car was later found abandoned in the desert on the southern end of the valley, and her credit cards were unused. following her disappearance, it was revealed that she revealed that she had been arrested five times by Las Vegas police for prostitution since she moved to the valley in 2003. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news.

Lindsay Marie Harris Cause of Death?

Investigators immediately launched an extensive search to locate Harris but no lead was found about her whereabouts until a group of children found her served leg on Interstate 55, near Divernon, 20, miles south of Springfield. Less than 24 hours later, authorities found a second leg. Both legs were eventually positively identified and linked directly to Harris. Law authorities initially suspected that Harris was killed by Neal Falls, who was suspected to have killed up to 8 women but nothing significant came to fruition. Now,s several netizens are connecting Harris’s murder to Heuermann’s case who purchased a two-bathroom condominium in Nevada just a month before Harris’s death.

If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.