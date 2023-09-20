Link: Arif Bappi Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit, Who Is Arif Bappi?

The recent viral video of Arif Bappi has caused a great deal of controversy on a variety of social media platforms, including Reddit and TikTok, as well as Instagram and YouTube. Additionally, the video has been shared on Telegram and Twitter. Further details and information regarding the video can be found in the article. We invite you to follow us for further information and updates. So, continue the reading of this article.
It has been confirmed by our sources that Mr Mosharraf Hossain Arif Bappi, the President of the Bangladesh Chhatra League in the Habiganj district of Bangladesh, is the subject of a viral video. We have restored all the information regarding Mr. Bappi from reliable media sources, as we are against the promotion of sensitive content and cannot attach any video links due to their unavailability. It has been reported by some Bangladeshi news outlets that Mr. Bappi’s video depicted intimate and sensitive conversation scenes between him and a girl, and that the video call between the two of them lasted for 3 minutes, 39 seconds. However, it has been reported that the video was circulated a few days ago by an unknown individual. Scroll down to learn more about his scandal.
Arif Bappi Video Goes Viral
Arif Bappi is denying all the claims about the viral video. But his viral video has ruined his reputation as the leader of Bangladesh’s Chhatra League in Habiganj. There are a lot of students who are looking for the most talked-about video online. However, some people say that the video is available on social media platforms like Telegram. But a lot of social media sites have taken it down because it’s so sensitive. Some Telegram users say that the viral video of Hossain’s conversation with the girl can still be seen on private Telegram groups. But the info isn’t always organic, which adds to the confusion. Here’s how the BCLO is taking action against him.
As soon as the news of the viral video surfaced on the YouTube channel, the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) removed the post from its official website. According to the initial reports, the resignation letter dated Sunday was received from the Bangladesh Chhatra Paksha (BCP) organization. The letter was signed by the BCL’s central president, Saddam Hassan, and the general secretary, Sheikh Wali Asif Enan. In the letter, it was stated that the BCP had decided to remove Bappi from the post due to the scandal. Stick with our website for newly coming news.
