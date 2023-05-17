Link: Finesse2tymes Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Tape Story Real Name

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. The video has since been shared on multiple platforms, including TikTok, where it has been viewed millions of times. A leaked video of Finesse2tymes has gone viral on Twitter after Raptor’s intimate video with a woman was shared. here’s more about that. Finesse2tymes is a famous American rapper who is widely noted for his thunderous voice and motivational statements in his songs. The prominent rapper is signed to Atlantic Records, and he has been professionally active in the hip-hop scene since 2012. Furthermore, his major label debut mixtape, named 90 Days, was released on December 2, 2022.

Being active in this field for over a decade, Finesse2tymes has already worked with many artists, such as Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and Lil Baby. The rapper often gets into people’s eyes for various reasons, and currently, he has become a hot topic on the internet after his video was leaked. Finesse2tymes leaked video has gone viral on Twitter, and people are heavily sharing the tape on multiple social media platforms. The viral video shows the rapper getting involved in an intimate scene with a lady. It is reported that the tape was taken from OnlyFans Shugga. It seems like the video was made for OF content, but later, it was leaked on multiple social media platforms.

Finesse2tymes’ leaked video has dragged him into the controversy. Now, it has become a hot topic on Twitter, and many outlets have made news about it. Also, people on Twitter are searching for its link. Due to the leaked video, the rapper has been heavily criticized, and many of his followers have also shown their dissatisfaction with his action. Despite that, he has not commented anything at the time of this writing. Born on June 10, 1992, Finesse2tymes’ age is 30 years as of 2023. His real name is Ricky Hampton, and he is mainly recognized by his stage name Finesse2tymes. The Memphis native formed the rap collective Memphis Greatest Underrated in 2012 along with other rappers, and during that time, he was just 21 years old.

Ricky Hampton, aka Finesse2tymes, is a famous Memphis rapper who has been doing rap since 2012. In 2016, the group released a self-titled EP. Furthermore, Finesse2tymes gained traction with his mixtape Hustle & Flow, released in 2012. Likewise, the rapper has also released some singles such as First 48, Back End, and Gucci Flow. As said earlier, Finesse2tymes is currently in the spotlight for his leaked video. Meanwhile, he is also making headlines for other reasons regarding his recent Instagram post.