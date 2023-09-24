Link: Guppy Video Goes Viral, What Happened To Guppy aka (Guppi) Twitter and Reddit

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a couple living in Jalandhar, Punjab, who were famous for their Kullad Pizza, are today in everyone’s eyes due to their viral video. Yes, you heard it right. Regarding the couple’s viral video, everyone is questioning whether their video has been leaked or not. We have brought you all the information related to this viral video. If you also want to know in depth about this leaked viral video, stay with us till the end of the article.

At present, everyone’s eyes are on Kulhad Pizza Couple because they are in the news for their viral video. Everyone on the internet knew him because of their work, but today people have started knowing him only because of his viral videos. Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur are about to become parents and in such a situation, they are badly trapped in the debate of their viral video.

Guppy Video Goes Viral

Revealing about this video, the couple says that this video was broadcast due to an incident that happened 15 days ago. They said that we had also received extortion threats on Instagram along with the video. Regarding this viral video, Sahaj said on his official Instagram account that when we received the threat of extortion, he started ignoring it and later that person leaked his video. They say that this video is fake and has been made with such graphic effects, due to which both are being defamed.

After this disgusting act, Sahaj has approached the law on this matter and has lodged a report regarding the fake video. Now he even appealed to the public to respect his privacy. He said that after this viral video, our family has also been badly affected and due to this viral video, we cannot even welcome our upcoming baby. Although some of his followers have unfollowed him after this viral video, some of his remaining followers are supporting him and saying that both of them cannot do this. It is like a nightmare for him because at this time he is surrounded by controversy. Everyone is searching for the link to his viral video on YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, and Twitter. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay with us for more additional upgrades.