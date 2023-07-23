LINK: Manipur Kuki Woman Paraded Video Without Blur Goes Viral on Reddit and Twitter

Recently the video has come on the internet that it went viral on social media platforms. The viral video came from the Indian state of Manipur, in which dozens of men paraded naked with two women and assaulted them, leading to outrage in the country. Since the video has come on the internet and went viral on the internet including Twitter and Reddit. The viral video has been gaining huge attention from people. Many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, The total duration of the viral video is 26 seconds. The viral video shows a group of men – some of whom appear to be as young as 15 – groping and s*xually assaulting ladies belonging to the ethnic Kuki-zo tribe and leading them to an empty field. 21 year old lady, was gang raped, as per the first information report (FIR) filed by the survivors. The police complaint says the other female was 42. This news is making headlines on the internet as many people have been searching for this news on many social networking sites. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Manipur Kuki Woman Paraded Video

This horrible incident took place on 4 May 2023, a day after deadly ethnic riots broke out between the mainly Hindu Meitei and predominantly Christian Kuki-Zo tribes in the remote state in India’s northeast governed by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Meiteis, who constitute more than half of Manipur’s 3.5 million people, live especially in the Prosperous Valley in and around the capital Imphal, while the Kuki-zo and Naga tribes live in the surrounding hill districts. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since the video has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as lots of people are very saddened and shocked. Civil society should be ashamed of it. Prime Minister Modi, asserted that the incident had brought disgrace to the entire country. He promised that the charged would not escape punishment and urged all of the state's chief ministers to enforce law and order.