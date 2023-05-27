Link: Rabia Malik and Iftikhar Durrani Leaked Video on Twitter and Reddit Explained!

In this article, we are going to talk about Rabia Malik and Iftikhar Durrani. These two names are going viral on the social media platform and getting a lot of attention. The news is coming that their video is leaked on the internet and makes huge controversy. People have many quarries regarding this news. Their leaked video is circulating all around the internet. People have very eager to know what is in this leaked video. This time Rabia Malik and Iftikhar Duraani’s name is on trend after coming to their leaked video news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming about Rabia Malik, and Iftikhar Durrani’s video is leaked on the internet. As per reports, Rabia Malik is a Digital media strategist. She is the Deputy Twitter Lead of PTI. Her news is made headlines on the social media platform. Her name is linked with Iftikhar Durrani. Further, Iftikhar Durrani is a politician. Everyone knows Iftikhar Durrani is well-known because his the assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister. He is a politician in Pakistan. He is serving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the post of head of the Central Media Department.

Rabia Malik and Iftikhar Durrani Leaked Video

Recently, Iftikhar Durrani’s news is gone viral on the internet. Let’s discuss in detail about this news. You can also various photos of Iftikhar Durrani with Rabia Malik. In the photo, both are seen together. This time both names are in the eye of the social media platform. People have very excited to know in detail. Their name is on trend due to intimate videos. The leaked video was first shared on Twitter. Now, their leaked video is on various social media platforms. People have many quarries regarding this news, they want to know what is in this video.

Moreover, the viral video of Rabia Malik and Iftikhar Durrani got thousands of likes and views a few hours after posting the video. The rumors are coming that Rabia Malik and Iftikhar Durrani were involved in an explicit moment. Further, their names are coming after the recent scandal. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. After, all of this so let us tell you that the video that is circulating on the internet is totally fake. This video is shared by some fake websites. This video is edited by some fake sources. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.