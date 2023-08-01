LINK: Reza Tsaghati Video Goes Viral on Reddit and Twitter Scandal And Controversy

Reza Tsaghati’s name has come on the internet and is trending on social media platfroms due to her viral video. The Iranian government has refused to have any prior knowledge of the gay s*x scandal that has resulted in suspending an official in the ultra-conservative Islamic country. Reza Tsaghati, Gillan Province’s head of civilisation and Islamic Guidance, was suspended last week after a video allegedly showed him having s*x with another man. Currently, many people are inquisitive to know the whole information about the news. Here we have more details on the news and we will share them with you in this article.

Reza Tsaghati Video Goes Viral

The video has been shared on Radio Gillan’s Telegram channel. Although the names of the men in the video have yet to be officially confirmed, Tsaghati has been suspended from his position as a result of the scandal. Further suspension, the video might cause server problems for conventional officials. Consensual same-s*x connections can result in death under Sharia law’s Islamic Penal Code. Tsaghati was appointed Director-General of Gilan Provinace’s Culture and Islamic reporter. he was also involved in the association of a Chastity and Hijab Workshop and the opening of a hijab hypermarket. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Last week, the Cultural and Islamic Guidance Department of Gilan directed the episode as a "suspected error of the director of Islamic guidance in Gilan". A "thought inquiry with the involvement of safety and judicial officers" was also ordered, Iran Wire reported. The previous month, when highlighting"concerns about hijab and chastity in society" Tsgahti stated that the " promotion and support of a chaste environment should be led and managed by the people.