Link: Ricardo López Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Controversy Online

According to the sources, Ricardo Lopez’s video is circulating over the internet. Ricardo Lopez is also known as “the Bjork stalker”. He was an American pest exterminator. Lopez was known for doing murder of the Icelandic singer Bjork. Born on January 14, 1975, and died on September 12, 1996. He was 21 years old at the time of his passing. As per the research, it was found that he attempted to murder Bjork, and a series of videos finished with a recorded suicide. If we talk about his cause of death let us inform you that he passed away after committing suicide by gunshot. Swipe up the page to know more.

Further, not only this he mailed a letter bomb on September 12, 1996, rigged with sulfuric acid to Bjork’s residence in London. After, setting the bomb he comes back to his home with a recorded final video diary explaining his motivations. After committing the crime he ended his life by suicide gunshots. As we talk about Bjork is a famous Icelandic singer, songwriter, composer, and actress. She was born on November 21, 1965. She is famous for her sweet voice. She has a huge fan following all over the world.

Further, the original video is handed over to US enforcement. Rumors are coming that the original video has gone viral on various social media platforms. Lopez recorded his suicide video on September 12, 1996. The video shows that he painted his face with black and blue colors. In the video, he also talked about his poor fan following. His suicide video has gone viral on the internet. But, there is no exact information about his viral video. People are showing their interest in knowing about his suicide video. There are many people who are sharing their reviews after watching his suicide video.