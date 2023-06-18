Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer Death Cause: Lowa Sports Legend Passed Away

In this article, we are going to talk about a very well-known personality. The breaking news is coming that Lisa Brinkmeyer is no more between us. She was a very famous volleyball and basketball player. It is very sad and heartbreaking news for everyone. After, her death, this news is going viral on the internet and got a lot of attention. Now, people want to know about her cause of death. Further, people also want to know about her biography, age, parents, and net worth. How she died? What was her cause of death? If you want to know the complete information about the player so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer Death Cause

According to the sources, Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer lost her life to a serious illness. If you are searching for her cause of death so let us tell you that she lost her battle with cancer on Thursday. She was widely known as a standout athlete in her high school in both volleyball and basketball. She died on June 15, 2023. The funeral is also organized on June 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. She was a very excellent player. People knew her as due kind nature and she was a very caring woman. Further, the player was battling cancer for the past few years. She knew about her illness in 2022.

If we talk about her so her full name is Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer. She was born on March 20, 1975. She grew up in Hubbard, Iowa. She went on to Drake University where she was instrumental in guiding the Bulldogs to the MVC regular-season title in 1997 and 1998, as well as the MVC Tournament championships in 1995, 1997, and 1998., according to a Drake University Athletics bio. She played on Bulldog teams, which competed in the 1995, 1997, and 1998 NCAA Tournaments. She has two children. Her son’s name is Hitch and her daughter’s name is Libby.

The late player was 48 years old at the time of her death. She was a very well-known athlete. She was American. Her father’s name is Richard Brinkmeyer and her mother’s name is Lynn Brinkmeyer. Further, her death news was first shared on Twitter. Her death news post received thousands of comments for offered to her condolence. Her fans, friends, and family member are mourning her. Moreover, here fans are searching for her net worth so let us tell you that there is no information available about her net worth. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.