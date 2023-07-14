Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death? Medical Examiner Reveals Singer’s Passed Away at 54

The news of another death is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. Lisa Marie Presley who died on January 12, from a cardiac arrest may not have died due to a drug overdose. The only child of iconic singer Elvis Presley’s cause of death has been revealed by the Los Angeles Country Medical team. The toxicology reports for Lisa Marie Presley reveal therapeutic levels of Oxycodone in her blood. Buprenorphine was also found in the system which is to treat opioid overuse. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death?

As per medical experts, Opioids can cause constipation, leading to a bowel obstruction, which ultimately resulted in her death. According to the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner, the sequelae of small bowel obstruction were the official cause of Lisa Marie Presley’s death. It is a condition that is the consequence of a previous disease or injury, in other words, her death was a natural one. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.