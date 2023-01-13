Lisa Marie Presley Death Reason? Lisa Marie Presley Daughter of Elvis Presley, Dies at 54

The world is mourning the passing of one of the American singer-songwriters, Lisa Marie Presley sadly passed away at the age of 54. It is saddening to hear about the beloved American personality who made her own fan following with her amazing talent. According to the sources, Lisa was the only rock ‘n’ roll legend daughter, Elvis Presley. handles to pay tributes and condolence to the singer. The news of her demise came out after being rushed to a Los Angeles’ hospital, told her mother.

The statement was released by her family,” It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss”. At the time of Lisa’s death, she was 54 years old. She was the only child of singer and popular actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. Presley created a career in the music business and issued three albums like To Whom It May Concern, Now What, and Storm & Grace.

Lisa Marie Presley Death Reason?

The statement released by Presley’s family has confirmed the cause of Lisa’s death. Yes, the cause of her death has been unveiled. Unfortunately, Lisa suffered cardiac arrest in her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. Then, she was taken to the nearby hospital where she succumbed on Thursday. Since the news of her passing was confirmed by officials, many fans and even some popular personalities are paying tribute to her.

Leah Remini wrote,” I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers”. While, Billy Idol wrote,” Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000s. RIP”.

Born as Lisa Marie Presley on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, US. She was the child Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley who is also known as some of the biggest personalities in the music industry. The singer had a vast singing career and made everyone joy with her music and talent. She will always remain in her fans’ hearts and will be always remembered as a beautiful soul.