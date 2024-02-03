Lisa Murphy Cause of Death? A Former Model and Reality TV Star has died after a Long Illness

We are going to share this shock and saddened news with our great grief that Lisa Murphy is no more. Yes, you heard right she passed away at the age of 51 years and her death news is making headlines on the news channels. She was a former model and reality TV Star best known for her role in Dublin Wives. Her death broke the hearts of her family, friends, loved ones, and fans who are presently mourning her loss. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and also talk about herself in brief, so read the article till the end.

She took her last breath on Thursday morning 1 February 2024 and she was 51 years old at the time of her demise. She died following a brave fight with her long illness and she had been dealing with a serious medical condition in recent years. She kept the details of her cancer disease private but after her death, it is shared publicly through statements. She faced health challenges, that worsened before Christmas and her illness (cancer) led to her untimely demise.

Lisa Murphy's death news was officially announced through a social media post by her ex-partner Gerald Kean on 2 February 2024 and before this official post, her passing news was shared by funeral pages. She was predeceased by her older brother, Paul, and was survived by her parents, Des and Eileen, and her siblings, Noel and Kira. She was in a relationship with Gerald for a decade and was also in relationships with the including dancer Michael Flatley, and boxer Joe Egan. She was a former model who gained popularity through her participation in the reality show Dublin Wives from 2012 to 2013.

Lisa was born in Ballinteer, Dublin, and became on the Dublin social scene during the Celtic Tiger years. Her death news shocked his community, family, friends, and those who were close to her. Some popular personalities also expressed their sorrows for her loss including Broadcaster Maia Dunphy and former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter. She died on 1 February 2024 at the age of 51 years after a long battle with cancer, a serious medical condition in recent years.