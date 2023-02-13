LIV vs EVE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Premier League Today’s Match Highlights

One of the popular football leagues, the Premier League is all set to organize one more match the league and fans are highly excited for the match to watch on the football ground. Now, the match is about to begin in just a few hours and those who have been waiting for the battle between Liverpool (LIV) and team Everton (EVE) tonight, need to buy tickets for the match online. Let us tell you that the tickets are available on the official website of the league. Keep reading to get more details here.

Through this article, we will share some important updates related to the match such as time, date, venue, league, and lineups players. If you are going to create your own team on Dream11 so, you need to check out who is going to be part of the match. Some players such as Arthur, Diaz L, Konate I, Patterson N, and Townsend A will not be a part of the match tonight due to their injuries in previous matches while, Diogo Jota, Firmino, Thiago, Calvert-Lewin D, Garner J, and Keane M will remain questionable for the match.

LIV vs EVE Match Details

Team Names:- Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE)

League:- Premier League

Venue:- Anfield (Liverpool)

Date:- Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM IST

LIV vs EVE Squad Player

Liverpool (LIV):- Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Adrian, Melkamu Frauendorf, Layton Stewart, Curtis Jones, Ben Doak, Diogo Jota, Bobby Clark, Rhys Williams, Luis Diaz, Harvey Davies, Arthur Melo, Nathaniel Phillips, Calvin Ramsay, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joseph Gomez, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho, Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Darwin Nunez, and Ibrahima Konate.

Everton (EVE):- Idrissa Gueye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Yerry Mina, Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Andy Lonergan, Kyle John, Isaac Price, Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Alex Iwobi, Asmir Begovic, Tom Davies, Mason Holgate, James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, Stanley Mills, Ruben Vinagre, Andros Townsend, and Ellis Simms.

LIV vs EVE Lineups Player

Liverpool (LIV):- Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Salah, Nunez, and Gakpo.

Everton (EVE):- Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil, and Maupay.

LIV vs EVE Match Prediction

Both teams have played almost 20 matches and now, they are going to face each other for another match tonight. As we can see that team LIV is at the 10th spot with 20 matches where they won 8 matches and lost 7 matches. Another side, team Everton is at the 18th spot with 21 matches where they won 4 matches and lost 11 matches. As per the sources, team LIV has better chances to win this match tonight.