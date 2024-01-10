LIV vs FUL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Liverpool vs Fulham English League Cup

Today, we are going to talk about the next match of the English League Cup because many sports lovers are curious to know more about this upcoming match. Yes, you heard right this league is back with its next football match and it is set to be played between Liverpool (LIV) and another team Fulham (FUL). It is set to be played at Anfield Football Stadium located in Liverpool, England. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Thursday 11 January 2024 and it is expected that it will be most liked by the viewers. Let us continue your reading to know more about it including both teams, players, predictions, reports, previous scores, and more.

The English League Cup began recently and all the teams are performing their best in the games. If we talk about the previous scores of both teams then it is presently not available officially because the league began recently. However, some sources have stated that Liverpool has played three matches and Fulham has played four matches yet. LIV faced a good response by winning all the last three matches and ranked in the 6th place on the points table. FUL has faced two wins or draws and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table.

LIV vs FUL (Liverpool vs Fulham) Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs Fulham (LIV vs FUL)

Tournament: English League Cup

Date: Thursday, 11th January 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

LIV vs FUL Venue: Anfield

LIV vs FUL (Liverpool vs Fulham) Starting 11

Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting 11 1.Alisson Becker, 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 3. Joseph Gomez, 4. Ibrahima Konate, 5. Jarell Quansah, 6. Curtis Jones, 7. Harvey Elliott, 8. Luis Diaz, 9. Alexis Mac Allister, 10. Darwin Nunez, 11. Cody Gakpo