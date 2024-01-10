CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

LIV vs FUL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Liverpool vs Fulham English League Cup

15 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Today, we are going to talk about the next match of the English League Cup because many sports lovers are curious to know more about this upcoming match. Yes, you heard right this league is back with its next football match and it is set to be played between Liverpool (LIV) and another team Fulham (FUL). It is set to be played at Anfield Football Stadium located in Liverpool, England. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Thursday 11 January 2024 and it is expected that it will be most liked by the viewers. Let us continue your reading to know more about it including both teams, players, predictions, reports, previous scores, and more.

LIV vs FUL Live Score

The English League Cup began recently and all the teams are performing their best in the games. If we talk about the previous scores of both teams then it is presently not available officially because the league began recently. However, some sources have stated that Liverpool has played three matches and Fulham has played four matches yet. LIV faced a good response by winning all the last three matches and ranked in the 6th place on the points table. FUL has faced two wins or draws and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table.

LIV vs FUL (Liverpool vs Fulham) Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs Fulham (LIV vs FUL)
Tournament: English League Cup
Date: Thursday, 11th January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
LIV vs FUL Venue: Anfield

LIV vs FUL (Liverpool vs Fulham) Starting 11

Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting 11 1.Alisson Becker, 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 3. Joseph Gomez, 4. Ibrahima Konate, 5. Jarell Quansah, 6. Curtis Jones, 7. Harvey Elliott, 8. Luis Diaz, 9. Alexis Mac Allister, 10. Darwin Nunez, 11. Cody Gakpo

Fulham (FUL) Possible Starting 11 1.Bernd Leno, 2. Antonee Robinson, 3. Tosin Adarabioyo, 4. Calvin Bassey, 5. Timothy Castagne, 6. Tom Cairney, 7. Bobby Reid, 8. Joao Palhinha, 9. Willian, 10. Alex Iwobi, 11. Raul Jimenez

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on FanCode where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite difficult because the excat details about the previous gameplay performance are presently not available. Both teams carry strong players and no one is currently suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Fans are expressing their love for the teams.  Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

alpha str male enhancement sertraline to treat erectile dysfunction biolife cbd gummies for male enhancement black diamond force male enhancement dmp male enhancement formula sensuous raging bull male enhancement formula 100ml reviews does protein powder help erectile dysfunction pills to reduce your sex drive male enhancement like rhino plan d tox male enhancement male ultracore male enhancement supplements male enhancement pills singapore plant vigra male enhancement pills reviews rite aid male enhancement cream male height enhancing shoes the best over the counter male enhancement pills nitric oxide supplements vs viagra effective pills for erectile dysfunction victor loria male enhancement cost cbd gummies work for erectile dysfunction pills for hard erections what pills make you last longer during sex medications linked to erectile dysfunction which erectile dysfunction non drug treatment is best does viagra helps to last longer will cordyceps help erectile dysfunction sublingual cbd oil benefits for skin is cbd oil good for someone with sleep apnea benefits of cbd oil in kids with ptsd dr wezensky hemp gummy bears cbd product box gold cbd 25mg gummy can cbd balm help with anxiety cbd hemp oil for neuropathic pain cbd flower for pain hemp bomb gummies near me cbd product leads urba cbd gummies what does cbd gummy bears do for you cbd body wash benefits