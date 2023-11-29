CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

LIV vs LAK Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Liverpool vs LASK Linz UEFA Europa League

2 days ago
by Shivam Kumar

The Scottish League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the teams: Liverpool (LIV) and LASK Linz (LAK). This amazing match is going to take place at Anfield. Both teams contain a large number of fans who are very excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. This upcoming football match will begin play at 01:30 am on Thursday 25 May 2023. Multiple queries are surfacing over the internet such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and all the available details in this article.

LIV vs LAK Live Score

The UEFA Europa League began recently and both teams have played only four matches. Now, the teams will play the second head-to-head match in this league and it will be determined as a banging match. Liverpool has faced three wins, or one loss in the last matches and is presently ranked at the top of the points table. LASK has faced one win, or three losses in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the last of the points table. Both teams played well and it is expected that all the players will perform their best until the end, so watch with joy.

LIV vs LAK (Liverpool vs LASK Linz) Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs LASK Linz (LIV vs LAK)
Tournament: UEFA Europa League 2023
Date: Friday, 1st December 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
LIV vs LAK Venue: Anfield

LIV vs LAK (Liverpool vs LASK Linz) Starting 11

Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting 11 1.Alisson Becker, 2. Virgil van Dijk, 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 4. Joel Matip, 5. Konstantinos Tsimikas, 6. Curtis Jones, 7. Dominik Szoboszlai, 8. Alexis Mac Allister, 9. Diogo Jota, 10. Mohamed Salah, 11. Darwin Nunez

LASK Linz (LAK) Possible Starting 11 1.Tobias Lawal, 2. Rene Renner, 3. Andres Andrade, 4. Felix Luckeneder, 5. Philipp Ziereis, 6. Florian Flecker, 7. Sascha Horvath, 8. Branko Jovicic, 9. Robert Zulj, 10. Marin Ljubicic, 11. Elias Havel

It is quite hard to predict about the team winning prediction and said anything about which team will face victory in this upcoming match because both teams have given a similar game play performance that makes the predictions difficult. All the players are fine and no one is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day that will be enjoyed by the audience at the match day. There is no chance of rain and the climate is said sunny. Fans are cheering their favorite team players. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

