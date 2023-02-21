LIV vs RM Live Score UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Real Madrid Today’s Match

Finally, all sixteen teams of the UEFA Champions League have entered the final matches of the league and four groups of all the teams have played their singles match during the final race. Now, two more teams will play their next match to reach to the final match and everyone knows that tonight, team Liverpool (LIV) and team Real Madrid (RM) will face off each other on the football ground. Both teams have already played lots of matches before and now, they are going to compete to each other on the football ground once again.

Through this article, we will share all the details of the match such as time, date, venue, league and other important details but the lineups players will be the most important details of the day for those who are creating their own teams on Dream11 platforms. Let us tell you that Arthur, Diaz L, Konate L, Ramsay C, Thiago, Diaz M, Kroos T, Mendy F, and Tchouameni A will not be a part of the match following their injuries. Along with this, player Nunez D will remain questionable until the last second of the match.

LIV vs RM Match Details

Team Names:- Liverpool (LIV) vs Real Madrid (RM)

League:- UEFA Champions League

Venue:- Anfield (Liverpool)

Date:- Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

LIV vs RM Squad Player

Liverpool (LIV):- Joseph Gomez, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Adrian, Melkamu Frauendorf, Layton Stewart, Curtis Jones, Ben Doak, Calvin Ramsay, Bobby Clark, Rhys Williams, Cody Gakpo, Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Harvey Davies, Arthur Melo, and Nathaniel Phillips.

Real Madrid (RM):- Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger, Marco Asensio, Ferland Mendy, Marvel Garzon, Nicolas Paz, Lucas Canizares, Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz, Diego Pineiro, Alvaro Odriozola, Luis Federico Lopez Andugar, Sergio Arribas, Carlos Dotor, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Andriy Lunin, Thibaut Courtois Eder Militao, Jose Nacho, David Alaba, Karim Benzema, Mario Martin, Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Rodriguez-Munoz, and Eden Hazard.

LIV vs RM Lineups Player

Liverpool (LIV):- Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez.

Real Madrid (RM):- Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Jose Nacho, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo Goes, and Vinicius Junior.

LIV vs RM Match Prediction

Now, the match is about to begin within a few hours and those who haven’t bought the tickets of the match so, the tickets are still available on the official website of the league. Well, the competition is going to be more difficult because of the team’s gameplay. As we can see that team LIV won 2 and lost 2 matches out of their last five matches. Another side, team RM won 4 matches out of the last 5 matches. The experts prediction goes with team RM who has better chances to win this match tonight.