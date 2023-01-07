LIV vs WOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Football Today Match

Are you excited about another match of the FA Cup? The league has already come with lots of matches this year and once again, the battle between teams Liverpool and Wolverhampton will be held soon. Those who are excited for the match can easily get tickets from the official site of the match and can watch this battle by visiting the stadium. Here are lots of things to appear in the match such as players and their performance. Tonight, team Liverpool and Wolverhampton will face off against each other on the football ground so, let’s see what will happen in the upcoming match?

Many fans are getting excited to watch this match and along with this, many players are not able to be a part of the match because of their injuries. Now, the match is about to begin in just a few hours. The weather of the stadium will be clean and there is no chance of rain.

LIV vs WOL Match Details

Team Names:- Liverpool (LIV) vs Wolverhampton (WOL)

League:- FA Cup

Venue:- Anfield

Date:- Sunday, 8th January 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

LIV vs WOL Squad

Liverpool (LIV):- Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, Joseph Gomez, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho, Naby Keita, Calvin Ramsay, Bobby Clark, Jarell Quansah, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Caoimhin Kelleher, Cody Gakpo, Roberto Firmino, Luke Chambers, Adrian, Melkamu Frauendorf, Layton Stewart, Curtis Jones, Ben Doak, Jake Cain, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Davies, Arthur Melo, and Nathaniel Phillips.

Wolverhampton (WOL):- Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Adama Traore, Diego Costa, Daniel Podence, Matheus Cunha, Leonardo Campana, Jackson Smith, Matija Sarkic, Dexter Lembikisa, Yerson Mosquera, Chem Campbell, Louie Moulden, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno, Nathan Collins, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Matheus Luiz Nunes, Hwang Hee-Chan, Harvey Griffiths, Tote Antonio Gomes, Boubacar Traore, Joseph Hodge, Nathan Fraser, Goncalo Guedes, Jonny Castro Otto, Rayan Ait Nouri, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Chiquinho Oliveira, Connor Ronan, and Sasa Kalajdzic.

LIV vs WOL Lineups Player

Liverpool (LIV):- Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, and Thiago Alcantara.

Wolverhampton (WOL):- Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno, Nathan Collins, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Matheus Luiz Nunes, Adama Traore, and Diego Costa.