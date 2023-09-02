Live Updates: India’s Aditya-L1 Spacecraft Launched Solar Probe Successfully lifts

Aditya L1 spacecraft launched successfully. Good Day Readers. Today a proud full news has come from ISRO, INDIA. Stating that The Aditya L1 spacecraft has been launched successfully, with its first Earth-bound firing scheduled for tomorrow, as confirmed by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a successful launch of the Aditya-L1 solar mission today at 11:50 am from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., the 44.4-meter-tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C57 (PSLV-C57) with a liftoff weight of 321 tons gracefully ascended into the sky, departing from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. As it ascended, the rocket gained momentum with a distinct orange flame at its tail, producing a thunderous sound resembling rolling thunder. It continued its ascent, leaving behind a substantial plume, eliciting cheers and applause from the assembled spectators at the viewers’ gallery, filled with a profound sense of pride. Roughly 63 minutes after liftoff, the rocket deployed Aditya-L1, bringing the entire mission to a close at approximately 73 minutes following the deactivation of the fourth stage.

India’s Aditya-L1 Spacecraft Launched

The seven payloads aboard Aditya-L1 are anticipated to provide critical information to enhance our understanding of issues such as coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, pre-flare and flare activities, their attributes, the dynamics of space weather, and the propagation of particles and fields, as stated by the Indian space agency.



The Aditya-L1 mission stands as an ambitious solar observation venture initiated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Its central aim is to explore the Sun comprehensively, with a specific focus on deciphering various aspects of solar activities and phenomena. Key scientific objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission encompass:



1. Examining the dynamics of the solar upper atmosphere, including the chromosphere and corona.

2. Investigating the mechanisms responsible for heating the chromosphere and corona.

3. Advancing our understanding of the physics governing partially ionized plasma.

4. Commencing research into coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and solar flares.

5. Observing the in-situ particle and plasma environments to analyze solar particle dynamics.

6. Exploring the physics behind the solar corona and its heating mechanisms.

7. Conducting diagnostic assessments of the plasma within coronal loops, including parameters like temperature, velocity, and density.



The Aditya-L1 mission holds substantial significance as it aims to deepen our understanding of the Sun and its influence on space weather, which can have consequences for satellite communication, navigation systems, and terrestrial power grids.