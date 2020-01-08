Live Updates: Iran Strikes Back At US With Missile Attack On Bases In Iraq :- Amid intense tension between the US and Iran, Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing United States forces in retaliation to the killing of a top Iranian general by conducting airstrike early Wednesday.

On Thursday that the US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander named Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad “in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad,” There were more than a dozen ballistic missiles that targeted the Al Asad and Erbil military bases, the Pentagon said Tuesday, and U.S. officials are assessing the damage.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack. He then also declared three days of national mourning.

At the same time tweeting on Friday, Mr Trump said Soleimani had “killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans… and was plotting to kill many more” and “should have been taken out many years ago”.

“While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country,” he said.

Iranian state TV stated that it was in revenge for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death previous week in an American drone strike neighbouring Baghdad provoked angry calls to retaliate his killing.

A U.S. official on the other hand said that there were no immediate reports of American casualties, though buildings were still being searched.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its regional associates against strike back over the missile attack against the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar region. The Guard issued the warning through a statement that has been carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” The Guard said. In addition to that, also threatened Israel.

The U.S. on the other hand also acknowledged another missile attack on a base in Irbil in Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region.

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners and allies in the region,” said Jonathan Hoffman, who is an assistant to the U.S. defense secretary.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who is a staunch supporter of the president and an outspoken hardliner on Iran, termed the ballistic missile strike by Iran “an act of war” as well as also stated that Mr. Trump has “all the authority he needs under Article II to respond.” Graham spoke with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening.

“This was an act of war, Sean, by any reasonable definition,” Graham told Hannity. “The missiles were launched from Iran. The president has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond. How he responds is yet to be determined.”

Since Iran launched the attacks, President Trump in his first tweet that was assured the public that “All is well!”

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”