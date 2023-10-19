Live Updates Ukraine: Biden to Address U.S. on Israel-Hamas War Latest News

Good Day Readers, Today we will disclose the situation revealing that Biden is set to speak to the American public regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict and the situation in Ukraine. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The speech is scheduled for the day after Mr. Biden’s return from a trip to Israel, where he aimed to show solidarity following the October 7 Hamas attack. It coincides with his preparations to request a joint $100 billion package from Congress. On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver a primetime speech addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as announced by the White House on Wednesday. Mr. Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT) from the Oval Office, a location historically chosen by presidents for significant national announcements.





Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States, Israel, Canada, the European Union, and others. The speech is scheduled for the day following Mr. Biden’s return from a trip to Israel, where he expressed solidarity after the Hamas attack on October 7. Concurrently, he is preparing to request a comprehensive $100 billion package from Congress, which will encompass funding for Ukraine, Israel, and addressing border security concerns in the southern United States.

Live Updates Ukraine

While in Tel Aviv, Mr. Biden, a Democrat, stated that he intends to seek an “unprecedented support package for Israel’s defense” from Congress later this week. The U.S. Congress has been grappling with a speaker vacancy in the House of Representatives for over two weeks. Additionally, U.S. lawmakers rejected Jim Jordan’s second attempt to become the speaker, maintaining the congressional deadlock.



Nonetheless, the proposed package aims to circumvent the legislative chaos and unite Democrats, who have been advocating for further assistance to Kyiv for weeks, and Republicans, who are seeking funding for strengthening border security along the southern U.S.-Mexico border. It’s anticipated that the bill will also include support for Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that China asserts ownership of and has not ruled out taking by force. President Biden recently reassured key allies about the continued provision of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, despite warnings from the White House that the flow of aid could run dry in the coming months if new funds are obstructed by Congress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Congress in September to rally support from Republicans in order to maintain aid and resist the Russian invasion.