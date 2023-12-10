CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Lizbeth Medina Cause of Death? 16-Year-Old Texas Cheerleader Found Dead In Edna Apartment

9 hours ago
by Bhawna Yadav

We are announcing the passing of Lizbeth Medina who was 16 years old at the time of her passing. Today’s article is about Lizbeth Medina, a 16-year-old Texas girl. As per the sources, a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader Lizbeth Medina was discovered dead. Currenlty, the netizens hit the search engine regarding Lizbeth Medina. The people want to know the cause of the death of Lizbeth Medina. The cause of death of Lizbeth Medina is becoming the main hot topic on the web for discussion. If you want to know the complete information go through the page and read the full article. Keep reading in the next section.

Lizbeth Medina Cause of Death

Lizbeth Medina was a 16-year-old Texas Cheerleader. The department discovered the dead body of Lizbeth Medina in Edna’s Apartment. On December 5, 2023, the dead body of Lizbeth Medina was found in her bathtub at home. The discovery of Lizbeth Medina’s dead body left the whole community and her loved ones shocked. Let’s take a look at her profile. Lizbeth Medina was a beloved member of Edna High School. She was a further cheerleader at Edna High School. Known for her charming smile and kind nature. The cheerleader Lizbeth Medina was 16 years old at the time of her passing.

Lizbeth Medina Cause of Death?

Lizbeth Medina was called Lizo by her colleagues. She was the single daughter in her family. Her mother’s name is Jacqueline. The mother-daughter shifted to the Edna community after the mother of Lizbeth Medina got a job offer. Lizbeth Medina was a dedicated and confident girl who was a support pillar of her mother. Her aunt, Ana, also shared her experience which she spent with Lizbeth Medina. Further, the investigation started by the department to get evidence of Lizbeth Medina’s sudden passing. The mother of Lizbeth Medina, Jacqueline, was found the lifeless dead body of Lizbeth Medina on December 5, 2023. More information is mentioned below.

The Edna Police Department received the call from Lizbeth Medina’s mother around i7 p.m. The 16-year-old girl was declared dead on the spot. Meanwhile, the exact cause of death of Lizbeth Medina is unknown at this time. The Edna Police described the case as a capital murder. The circumstances surrounding her passing are unknown. Lizbeth Medina’s death becomes a discussion topic in the town. Moreover, the GoFundMe page is also created for Lizabeth Medina. The Edna department is actively working on the case with the help of the community and wondering the motive behind her tragic passing. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

