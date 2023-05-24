LKN vs MI Live Score Dream11 Team, Prediction, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match-72

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very well-known and amazing TATA IPL league is all set to entertain its fans with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Both the teams are very famous as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans are searching for the match as they want to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the LKN vs MI match and we will share it with you in this article.

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in TATA IPL at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Chennai, IN is cloudy and there are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Match Details

Team: Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

League: TATA IPL

Date: 24th May 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India

Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) Possible playing 11:1.Quinton de Kock(WK), 2. Karan Sharma, 3. Prerak Mankad, 4. Krunal Pandya(C), 5. Marcus Stoinis, 6. Nicholas Pooran(WK), 7. Ayush Badoni, 8. Krishnappa Gowtham, 9. Ravi Bishnoi, 10. Naveen-ul-Haq, 11. Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible playing 11: 1. Ishan Kishan(WK), 2. Rohit Sharma(C), 3. Cameron Green, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Tim David, 6. Nehal Wadhera, 7. Chris Jordan, 8. Piyush Chawla, 9. Jason Behrendorff, 10. Akash Madhwal, 11. Kumar Kartikeya

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and popular among people and now they are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match will be played between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians on 24th May 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India. The LKN team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and the MI team won 3 matches, lost 2 matches. The MI team looks good in the match and has more chances to win the match.