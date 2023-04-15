LKN vs PBKS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you a very famous TATA IPL is all set for the upcoming match. This match is going to be played between Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings. Both teams are very famous and if we talk about the players then all the players are very interesting and entertaining. Now all the fans are searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the LKN vs PBKS match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is coming back with its two powerful teams. Now all the fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be more enjoyable. Now both teams are ready to face each other in the match. Lucknow Super Giants will take on Punjab Kings in TATA IPL at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Lucknow, IN is Partly Cloudy and there are 0% chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like the team, date, time, day, venue, and a lineup of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Match Prediction

Team: Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) vs Punjab Kinng (PBKS)

League: TATA IPL

Day: Saturday

Date : 15th April 2023

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India.

Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) Possible playing 11: 1. Lokesh Rahul(C), 2. Quinton de Kock(WK)/Kyle Mayers, 3. Deepak Hooda, 4. Marcus Stoinis, 5. Krunal Pandya, 6. Nicholas Pooran(WK), 7. Jaydev Unadkat, 8. Amit Mishra, 9. Avesh Khan, 10. Mark Wood, 11. Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kinng (PBKS) Possible playing 11: 1. Shikhar Dhawan(C), 2. Prabhsimran Singh(WK), 3. Matthew Short, 4. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 5. Jitesh Sharma(WK), 6. Sam Curran, 7. Shahrukh Khan, 8. Harpreet Brar, 9. Kagiso Rabada, 10. Rishi Dhawan, 11. Arshdeep Singh

According to the report, both teams are very famous and they have amazing players. Both team players are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings on 15th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India. The KN team won 1 match and the PBKS team won 0 matches. The LKN team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.