LKN vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Live Score Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad TATA IPL

Hello all the cricket match lovers, here we are sharing exciting news with you that a very well-known and favorite TATA IPL League is all set to entertain its fans with two wonderful teams. It is a highly expected match and this match is going to be played between Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams are popular among people and now they are ready to show their amazing moves on the playground. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the LKN vs SRH match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is coming back one more time with two powerful teams. Both teams’ players are also very amazing and talented and they will give their best to win the match. Now all the fans are also very excited as they want to support their favorite them. Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in TATA IPL at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Lucknow, IN is hazed and there are 38% chances of precipitation during the game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match.

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Date: 7th April 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India.

Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lokesh Rahul(C), 2. Kyle Mayers, 3. Deepak Hooda, 4. Krunal Pandya, 5. Marcus Stoinis, 6. Nicholas Pooran(WK), 7. Krishnappa Gowtham, 8. Mark Wood, 9. Yash Thakur, 10. Ravi Bishnoi, 11. Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Abhishek Sharma, 2. Mayank Agarwal, 3. Rahul Tripathi, 4. Aiden Markram(C), 5. Harry Brook, 6. Washington Sundar, 7. Umran Malik, 8. Adil Rashid, 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10. T Natarajan, 11. Fazal Haq

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and talented and now they are ready to face each other in the match. This match will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 7th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India. The LKN team won 1 match and the SRH team won 0 matches. The LKN team has more chances to win the match against SRH. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.