LKS Lodzz vs Korona Kielce Match Details: LDZ vs KIE Dream11 Prediction

Hello all the football lovers, here we are sharing exciting news with you that one of the best and most amazing Polish League is coming back with two teams. This match is going to be played between LKS Lodzz vs Korona Kielce. Both teams have a massive fan following as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the football lovers are very excited as they want to support their favorite team. Fans must be very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and enjoyable. Now all the players are the best and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. The Polish League match between LKS Lodzz vs Korona Kielce will be played at Stadion ŁKS. If we talk about the recent match result then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain, we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the fans are inquisitive to know about the match including team, date, day, time, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

LKS Lodzz vs Korona Kielce Match Details

League: Polish League

Team: LKS Lodzz (LDZ) vs Korona Kielce (KIE)

Date: 5th August 2023

Day: Saturday

Time:12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadion ŁKS

LKS Lodzz (LDZ) Possible Playing 11:1.Aleksander Bobek, 2. Adam Marciniak, 3. Kamil Dankowski, 4. Piotr Glowacki, 5. Nacho Monsalve, 6. Bartosz Szeliga, 7. Daniel Ramirez, 8. Engjell Hoti, 9. Michal Mokrzycki, 10. Kay Tejan, 11. Pirulo

Korona Kielce (KIE) Possible Playing 11:1.Xavier Dziekonski, 2. Milosz Trojak, 3. Piotr Malarczyk, 4. Marius Briceag, 5. Dominick Zator, 6. Ronaldo Deaconu, 7. David Gonzalez Plata, 8. Jacek Podgorski, 9. Dalibor Takac, 10. Jakub Lukowski, 11. Evgeniy Shikavka

Match Prediction: As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very talented and amazing. They are ready to give their best as they want to win the match trophy. This match is going to be played between LKS Lodzz vs Korona Kielce on 5th August 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Stadion ŁKS. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match result LKS Lodzz has had very good form in recent matches and has more chances to win the match. Let's see which team will win the match.