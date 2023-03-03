Lloyd Vincent Olmoguez Sasil? Director of University of Cebu Lloyd Vincent Olmoguez Sasil Dies

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous director of the National Service Training Program Lloyd Vincent Olmoguez Sasil has passed away. He was a director of the NSTP at the university of Cebu-Main. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Thursday. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are searching for Lloyd Vincent Olmoguez Sasil’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Lloyd Vincent Olmoguez Sasil was a very kind and wonderful person. He was the director of the National Service Training Program at the University of Cebu-Main. He was a hardworking person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He was also a professor at the University of Cebu. He loved to spend his free time with his family and friends. He was a very respected person and he will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

The Professor of Language and Literature, Lloyd Vincent O Sasil is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 2 March 2023 at around 2 pm. His passing news has been confirmed by his students on the social media platform. Since his demise news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his close ones. As per the report, he died due to a brain aneurysm. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. You are on the right page for more information page for about the news.

Since Lloyd Vincent Olmoguez Sasil’s passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death. As soon as this news went viral on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. His students were shocked by his unexpected death. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Sasil’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.